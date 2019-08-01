Four-Year-Old Girl Suffers Gunshot at Eagle River Residence

Alaska Native News Aug 1, 2019.

Anchorage police are investigating a gunshot victim incident involving a four-year-old child that occurred on Wednesday morning at an Eagle River address, APD revealed.

According to the report, police responded to an address on the 30900-block in Eagle River to investigate a shooting involving a little girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation found that the firearm, a loaded handgun, had been intentionally left on the kitchen counter because of bear activity in the area.

The injured child was not a resident at the home, but, rather was visiting at the time of the incident. There was an adult and several other children at home at the time.

The case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

APD advises to alway practice gun safety.





