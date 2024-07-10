Glendale Man Arrested for Trafficking Over 450 Kilograms of Fentanyl





TUCSON, Ariz. – David Quintero-Mascareno, 20, of Glendale, was arrested on Monday, and charged by complaint with Knowingly and Intentionally Possessing with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.

The complaint alleges that, on July 1, 2024, Quintero-Mascareno presented himself for inspection at the Port of Entry in Lukeville, driving a gray Dodge Ram towing a trailer loaded with a utility terrain vehicle. Quintero-Mascareno claimed he was returning to the United States from Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico, and gave a negative customs declaration for contraband. A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) canine, trained to detect narcotics, alerted to the utility trailer.

CBP officers found approximately 234 packages, containing blue pills imprinted with “M30,” concealed in the trailer’s floorboards and rails. A representative sample of the pills field-tested positive for the properties of fentanyl. The packages weighed a total of almost 460 kilograms.

A conviction for Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of $10,000,000, or both, and a maximum term of five years supervised release.

A complaint is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations are conducting the investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.



