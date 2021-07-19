Governor Dunleavy Issues Statement on Court Filing Regarding Power Cost Equalization







July 19, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued the following statement regarding the court filing from the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN), seeking clarity on the status of the Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund (PCE).

“I have authorized my administration to pursue an expedited judgement on the future of the Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund,” said Governor Dunleavy. “This issue is too important to delay any further. A decision by the court will help clarify what is in the General Fund and what is not to determine what gets swept into the Constitutional Budget Reserve to repay it. In order for us to fulfill our constitutional duties, both the executive and legislative branches need to know if the PCE is subject to the sweep.”

Governor Dunleavy has proposed protecting the Permanent Fund, the Permanent Fund Dividend, and Power Cost Equalization in the Alaska Constitution through his Constitutional Amendments, SJR 6 and HJR 7. The next opportunity for the legislature to meet is on August 2nd, in a special session called by the governor.

