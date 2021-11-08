Governor Dunleavy Makes Appointments to the Alaska Marine Highway Operating Board





(Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy officially made his appointments to the Alaska Marine Highway Operating Board (AMHOB), including Cynthia Berns who represents an Alaska Native organization, and Larry Carson and Alan Austerman who represent public members.

Berns is currently the Vice President of Community and External Affairs at the Old Harbor Native Corporation (OHNC). Previously, she was the Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Old Harbor Native Corporation. Carson was once a State Trooper, Lieutenant at the Public Safety Academy in Sitka, and served on the Marine Transportation Advisory Board. Austerman was a Kodiak City Police Officer, a business owner, a State of Alaska Representative and Senator. Additionally, he served on the board of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.

The AMHOB may issue reports and recommendations regarding the statewide transportation improvement program. The board provides input on the short-term plan and a comprehensive long-range plan for the development and improvement of the Alaska marine highway system.

In addition to the Governor’s appointments, the Alaska Legislature has 4 seats – 2 seats appointed by the Speaker and 2 seats appointed by the Senate President.

