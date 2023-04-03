﻿Governor Dunleavy Signs Fast Track Legislation for SNAP Benefits and Legal Services





(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has signed the FY23 Fast Track Supplemental Budget (House Bill 79). The legislation will speed up recertifications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and address case backlogs at the Public Defender Agency and the Office of Public Advocacy.

“By signing this bill, we are addressing the needs of thousands of Alaskans by ensuring fair and speedy trials and seeing to it that there is food on the table,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I want to thank the Alaska Legislature for taking expedited action on this bill.”

“We are thankful for the Governor’s support and the Legislature quickly passing the fast-track budget supplemental bill,” said Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. “This funding will help the Division of Public Assistance hire additional eligibility technicians and contractors to prepare for Medicaid Redetermination and address the public assistance backlog, including SNAP benefits.”

HB 79 appropriates $6.8 million in state and federal funds to hire additional public assistance eligibility technicians in the Alaska Department of Health to recertify Alaskans qualified to receive SNAP benefits. Another $4.7 million will fund hiring more attorneys to represent vulnerable or indigent Alaskans in need of competent legal representation.

The legislation took effect immediately once it was signed by Governor Dunleavy.



