Governor Mike Dunleavy Endorses Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom for Congress

The race for Alaska’s at-large Congressional District will be one of the most competitive in the country in 2024. Since Dahlstrom’s entrance into the race, Inside Elections has shifted the race towards Republicans, citing her strength as a “candidate who can appeal to the various wings of the state party.” Dahlstrom has also secured endorsements from Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Winning for Women, which supports conservative women “who share core values of economic freedom and strong national security.”

Nancy Dahlstrom currently serves as the Lt. Governor for the state of Alaska. Nancy was first appointed to serve as a State Representative in 2003 and then served as a Senior Advisor for Military Affairs. In 2018, Nancy took on the role to serve as the Commissioner of Corrections and was a leader in cracking down on crime and ensuring criminals serve their time. As Lieutenant Governor, Nancy has prioritized public safety, energy security, and emergency preparedness.



