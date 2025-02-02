Groundhog Day 2025: Will winter linger? Or will spring prevail?

Will it be a “long and lustrous winter,” as Phil Connors, the main character in the 1993 movie Groundhog Day said? Or will spring make an early appearance?

This morning in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, the nation’s favorite groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, attempted to answer that question.

Phil saw his shadow — meaning six more weeks of winter, according to longstanding folklore.

In 2024, Phil “predicted” an early spring when official observers declared he did not see his shadow.

But did he get it right? Find out how different parts of the country fared last year.

Infographic showing a cartoon Punxsutawney Phil next to facts, figures, and a data table illustrating the level of accuracy of his predictions. (Image credit: NOAA/NCEI) Download Image

Still haven’t had your “Phil” of Groundhog Day fun?

Check out our new feature Grading the groundhogs, where we compared groundhogs predictions from across the country — and data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information — to see who came out on top.

Plus, visit Punxsutawney Phil’s official websiteoffsite link for the history behind this much-anticipated yearly ritual.

Happy Groundhog Day to all!