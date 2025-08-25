Here’s a Map of What Trump-GOP Destruction of US Hospitals Looks Like









The healthcare advocacy organization Protect Our Care has been tracking financially troubled hospitals across the country that are projected to take a big hit thanks to the Medicaid cuts in the massive Republican budget package—and the group has produced a new tool to let people see the damage being done in real time.

The organization on Wednesday launched a new project called “Hospital Crisis Watch” that identifies and provides updates on healthcare facilities around the country at risk of closure thanks to the Medicaid cuts, and produced an interactive map showing exactly which hospitals and medical centers are in danger.

Protect Our Care found that the most vulnerable facilities tend to be in rural areas, identifying 338 endangered rural hospitals throughout the US. The state of Kentucky has the largest concentration of vulnerable hospitals with 35, followed by Louisiana at 33, and California at 28.

In a report about the threats these hospitals face, Protect Our Care explained why Medicaid funding, which the GOP budget package slashed by $1 trillion over the next decade, is vitally important to these institutions’ financial well-being.

“Hospitals count on Medicaid to keep their doors open,” the report said. “Medicaid accounts for one fifth of spending on hospitals, one fifth of hospital discharges, and at least one in five inpatient days in nearly every state.”

The report also pointed to an analysis from the Commonwealth Fund estimating that more than 475,000 healthcare workers would lose their jobs as a result of the cuts. This would have serious economic ramifications for rural areas given that “hospitals employ 10% of all employees in rural counties that report having any hospital employment,” explained Protect Our Care.

Even if these hospitals don’t shut down, Protect Our Care warned that they are likely to slash services and increase wait times in emergency rooms.

The potential closure of hospitals isn’t the only crisis facing American healthcare. A separate report from Protect Our Care earlier this week documented how health insurance premiums are expected to skyrocket in the coming year unless the Republican-led Congress passes an extension to enhanced subsidies for people who buy their insurance through the exchanges created by the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

“Because of these GOP policies, insurance companies have already indicated they plan to raise premiums for 24 million Americans by an average of 15%,” the group noted. “At the same time, Republicans are ripping away tax credits from 20 million, forcing them to pay an average of 75% more for their coverage. These price hikes will cause countless hard-working families to lose life-saving coverage while millions more will suffer under the already-rising cost of living.”

