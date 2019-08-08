Hiker Dies in Penny Royal Glacier Fall in Hatcher Pass

Alaska Native News Aug 8, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers on Thursday announced that they successfully retrieved the remains of a deceased hiker from the Penny Royal Glacier in Hatcher Pass on Wednesday.

According to AST, they received a report at 10:35 pm on Sunday night from a hiking group on the glacier that 57-year-old Leslie Lahndt had died in a fall. According to the report, Lahndt had “slid several hundred yards down the glacier and into rocks.” Lahndt’s daughter and her friend managed to descend the glacier to Lahndt’s location but found that she had died in the fall.

The Department of Public Safety deployed via helicopter and attempted to reach the scene but inclement weather caused the chopper to turn back.

DPS Helo-2 with Alaska Mountain Rescue Group finally made it to the scene on Wednesday and successfully retrieved Lahndt’s remains. Her remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





