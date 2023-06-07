House GOP Plan to Create ‘Fake Hysteria’ Over Gas Stoves Backfires





“An incredible embarrassment for the House Republican leadership,” said one observer. “The morning McCarthy tries to turn the page, conservatives slap him and his leadership team in the face.”

Progressive pundits on Tuesday derided what one commentator called a “complete shitshow” as a group of hard-right House Republicans voted with their Democratic colleagues in tanking GOP-backed bills to block regulation of gas stoves.

Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus joined Democrats in voting against a rule to advance four bills, two of them related to shielding gas stoves from federal regulation. Industry groups including the American Gas Association—which has known and tried to hide for decades that gas stoves can harm human health—support the legislation.

“Today, we took down the rule because we’re frustrated at the way this place is operating,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told reporters, according to The Hill. “We took a stand in January to end the era of the imperial speakership. We’re concerned that the fundamental commitments that allowed Kevin McCarthy to assume the speakership have been violated as a consequence of the debt limit deal.”

While many progressives were infuriated by the deal struck between President Joe Biden and McCarthy (R-Calif.) to raise the nation’s debt limit and avoid a first-ever default because the agreement helps protect wealth tax dodgers while slashing social safety net and climate spending, far-right Republicans also loathe the deal because they believe its belt-tightening measures are largely cosmetic.

“We warned them not to cut that deal without coming down and sit down and talk to us. So this is all about restoring a process that will fundamentally change things back to what was working,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who also voted against advancing the gas stove bills.

In addition to Gaetz and Roy, the following Republicans voted to block the bills’ advancement: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) and Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Eli Crane (Ariz.), Bob Good (Va.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), and Matt Rosendale (Mont.).

“Haha. Republicans don’t even have the votes to advance their own bill creating fake hysteria around banning gas stoves—which no one is trying to do,” tweeted Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett. “The House GOP majority hard at work on the issues that matter most!”

