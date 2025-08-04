House Republicans Ready to Work, Democrats Walk Away from Education Solutions









JUNEAU – The Alaska Legislature convened in a special session called by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Aug. 2 to address bills he had vetoed and new bills on education.

House Republicans turned up in the state capitol on time and ready to work. The special session got underway after a three-hour delay caused by the majority waiting for members to assemble.

Before reading the education bills across, the Democrat-led majorities decided to gavel out until Aug. 19 even though the special session was supposed to last 30 days.

Meanwhile, the governor introduced a focused package of three education bills to address struggling schools:

HB 1001– Education Access, Literacy, and Teacher Incentives

Expands school choice by requiring districts to accept students from outside their boundaries if space allows. Creates a competitive after-school literacy grant program to help struggling readers. Provides targeted retention bonuses for full-time teachers (up to $13,000 dependent on location) to help address staffing challenges.

HB 1002 — Tribal Education Compacts

Launches a pilot program for demonstration tribal compact schools operated by federally recognized tribes. Gives tribes more flexibility while ensuring accountability, with the goal of better serving Alaska Native students and communities. Treats compact schools as public schools for funding and regulatory purposes.

HB 1003 — Education Tax Credit Expansion

Encourages private investment in public education by increasing the education tax credit cap from $3 million to $10 million. Expands eligibility to include donations to state-funded literacy programs and tribally operated schools under compact agreements.

The Democrat-led majorities have signaled unwillingness to work on reform. House Republicans remain committed to improving education for every student.

“We had the opportunity to come together, work across the aisle, and take meaningful steps to fix our broken system,” said House Minority Leader Mia Costello, R-Anchorage. “Instead, the majority chose to walk away. Our kids can’t afford more political theater, they deserve action, accountability, and real outcomes.”

“Education funding, education policy has tangled up the Legislature for years,” said Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole. “I understand this is inconvenient for everybody but I think this is our best chance to get to some sort of a resolution. If we are here without the distractions and everything else that goes on in a legislative session, and the public can be focusing on this specific important topic, I think that there is a good chance that we are going to find many things that we agree on.”

“We have education committees on both sides of the building,” said Rep. Dan Saddler, R-Chugiak/Eagle River. “We have informed, passionate people. We have people in the public that want to negotiate with us and try to figure out good policy. We can debate that, take testimony and pass laws now that might contribute to a more successful, productive school year starting this fall.”