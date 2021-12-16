Human Remains Discovered in Late Night Carlsbad Place Fire, Investigation Continues





The State Fire Marshall’s office has opened an investigation into a fatal fire that was discovered at 11:52 pm on Wednesday night, troopers announced.

Late Wednesday night an officer on patrol in the Church Road area in Wasilla observed smoke billowing up from a location in that neighborhood and investigated the cause. He observed a 5th wheeler fully engulfed on Carlbad Place. By the time the fire was discovered, it had begun to burn the home beside it. All persons in the home as well as pets were successfully evacuated.

Central Mat-Su and Lakes fire departments responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames. A search of the 5th wheeler would reveal remains inside the mobile structure.

The State Fire Marshall’s office responded along with The State Medical Examiners office and an investigation was opened and the SME took possession of the remains.

Next of Kin notifications are underway in the continuing investigation.



