Husband Arrested on Murder Charges in Labuff-Kilgo Investigation

Alaska Native News Aug 30, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers has announced that the death of Hattie Labuff-Kilgo of Willow, who was found deceased three miles from her vehicle on Peterville Road is now a homicide investigation.

After receiving the results of the autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner’s office where they found that Labuff-Kilgo had died as the result of blunt-force and sharp-force trauma, and evidence gathered at the scene, AST arrested her husband, Willow resident Michael Kilgo, age 59. He has been charged with Murder I and Evidence Tampering, both felonies.

Labuff-Kilgo was the subject of a welfare check after her place of employment requested that troopers do a check on her. AST responded to her home to find her not there. Her vehicle would be located on Petersville Road on Tuesday. Within hours, her remains would be also located approximately three miles from where her vehicle was found.

Kilgo was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with no bail on Wednesday afternoon.