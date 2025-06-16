IDF Says ‘All of Israel Is Under Fire’ as Iran Retaliates With Missile Barrage





Video footage appeared to show Iranian missiles striking Tel Aviv as residents were warned to take cover in bomb shelters.



Iran on Friday reportedly fired hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Israel, and smoke was seen rising from the city of Tel Aviv as Tehran began its retaliation for the large-scale attack that Israel’s military committed just hours earlier.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on social media that “all of Israel is under fire.” Minutes later, the IDF said that the “Iranian attack is ongoing,” noting that “dozens of additional missiles were launched toward Israel.”

The Israeli military instructed residents across the country to “remain close to protected spaces” and minimize “movement in public areas” until an all-clear is given. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Unnamed U.S. officials told the Associated Press that American military assets were being used to help the Israelis intercept incoming missiles from Iran, though the sources, according to the AP, “did not say how the U.S. provided assistance.”

Video footage posted to social media appeared to show Iranian missiles hitting Tel Aviv as Israel’s military worked to intercept the attack:

The missile barrage came after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Israel to expect “harsh punishment” for its early Friday assault, which hit Iranian nuclear infrastructure and killed a top nuclear negotiator—an indication, according to expert observers and Iranian officials, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is bent on sabotaging any progress toward a U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who withdrew from a previous Iran nuclear accord during his first term in the White House, said Friday that Israel hit Iran “about as hard as you’re going to get hit,” adding: “There’s more to come. A lot more.”

