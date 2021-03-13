Iditarod 49 race update – March 12, 2021

“Hello, Central!” 

If you’ve been to Nome for the Iditarod finish, you’ve definitely heard the resounding voice of longtime resident and beloved Mayor Richard Beneville. We will miss his enthusiasm when the race returns to Nome for the 50th anniversary running, but we know that his spirit will be there welcoming each and every team as they cross the finish line. Below are the storylines to watch, and you can access these clips via the Iditarod Insider-led press pool Dropbox here: http://bit.ly/Iditarod21.

