Iditarod 49 race update – March 12, 2021

If you’ve been to Nome for the Iditarod finish, you’ve definitely heard the resounding voice of longtime resident and beloved Mayor Richard Beneville. We will miss his enthusiasm when the race returns to Nome for the 50th anniversary running, but we know that his spirit will be there welcoming each and every team as they cross the finish line. Below are the storylines to watch, and you can access these clips via the Iditarod Insider-led press pool Dropbox here: http://bit.ly/Iditarod21.

Front of the pack

Dallas Seavey’s team is catching the eyes of fellow competitors who say his team is looking great. Dallas made an overnight dash to McGrath and is working to set his team up for the win. He details his strategy for using his smaller sled and gives an update on his pack of 13 to the Insider crew in McGrath.

Overnight, Seavey snagged a grab-and-go meal + “after dinner mint” by winning the Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award.

Checkpoint chronicles

Newsmaker

Let’s hear it for the dogs! Only one team currently racing in the Iditarod has fewer than 10 dogs in harness. Get your pup love tank filled up with this clip.





