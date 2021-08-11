Iditarod Kicking off 50th Anniversary with Big Cash Prizes in Summer Raffle







There are several ways to pick up your ticket for a chance to win big. Call our toll free number, Alaska residents can buy online, stop by our Iditarod Headquarters in Wasilla, or visit our Alaska State Fair booth running Aug. 20 through Sept. 6. But don’t wait too long, these tickets will sell out!

Alaskans can purchase online at Iditarod.ejoinme.org/2021summerraffle. For those who reside outside of Alaska, please purchase by phone at 800-545-6874.

Grand prize – $100,050

2 – $10,000 prizes

27 – $1,000 prizes

Ticket price: $100 each

Tickets available: 3,000 tickets total

Drawing: Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, 5 p.m. at our Alaska State Fair booth

Need not be present or live in Alaska to win. All proceeds benefit the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Alaskans can purchase online at Iditarod.ejoinme.org/2021summerraffle. For those who reside outside of Alaska, please purchase by phone at 800-545-6874.

Iditarod Trail Committee employees and their direct relatives and members of the Board of Directors and their direct relatives may NOT purchase Iditarod raffle tickets or receive prizes. Permit No. 21-0131