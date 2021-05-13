Importance of Seat Belts







Seat belts are made to save lives but do they work?

Seat belts function by stopping you from moving forward once the end of the seat belt hits the feeding mechanism, which works as an outside force stopping you from moving forward in an accident. History proves that they do their job quite well, as survival rates are much higher while using a seat belt. But, you have to be wearing it to benefit.

People in Alaska and the nation have been more commonly using seat belts. Though crashes don’t happen that often in Alaska, there were 79 fatalities in 2020, 12 more than the previous year. The number of deaths growing despite having a lockdown for multiple months shows that deaths related to driving have increased.

Alaska has seen an 18 percent seat belt usage growth over eight years. Homer specifically has seen a 10 percent growth over the same time. Hopefully, the trend continues leading to fewer crash-related deaths in the state. You can help reduce fatalities by teaching peers and children to follow precautions.

Seat belts may not be a full-proof solution for preventing death; it decreases the chance of fatality by a staggering 37%. As statistics of crashes show that while not wearing a seatbelt, the likelihood of death increases to nearly 50 percent! Whereas the average while wearing a seat belt is only 10 percent.





