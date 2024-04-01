In GOP’s Latest ‘Clear Call to Genocide,’ Lawmaker Calls for Nuclear Bombing of Gaza





“To so casually call for what would result in the killing of every human being in Gaza sends the chilling message that Palestinian lives have no value,” said one Palestinian rights advocate.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg became the latest Republican lawmaker to openly call for the genocide of Palestinian people in Gaza, saying at a town hall that instead of sending humanitarian aid to starving civilians there, the U.S. should “get it over quick” by dropping a nuclear bomb on the besieged enclave.

The Michigan Republican was asked by a voter why taxpayer money was being spent to build a port off the coast of Gaza at an event in the town of Dundee, in a video that was apparently recorded on March 25 and posted to social media on Saturday.

“We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima,” said Walberg, referring to the two Japanese cities where the U.S. detonated two atomic bombs in 1945, killing an estimated 214,000 people and leaving survivors with the effects of radiation, including chronic and deadly diseases.

Walberg’s comments were made public a day after it was reported that the Biden administration had approved the transfer of new weapons to the Israel Defense Forces, including 2,000-pound bombs like those that have already made Israel’s bombardment one of the deadliest and most destructive in modern history.

The White House has called on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, where at least 31 people—including 27 children—have already died of starvation as a result of Israel’s near-total blockade on aid since October. Parts of northern Gaza are now experiencing famine, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification global initiative (IPC), after months of warnings from experts that a man-made famine would eventually take hold unless humanitarian aid increased significantly.

The Israel Defense Forces’ U.S.-backed bombardment of the enclave has killed at least 32,705 Palestinians so far.

Dawud Walid, executive director of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Walberg’s “clear call to genocide… should be condemned by all Americans who value human life and international law.”

“To so casually call for what would result in the killing of every human being in Gaza sends the chilling message that Palestinian lives have no value,” said Walid. “It is this dehumanization of the Palestinian people that has resulted in the ongoing slaughter and suffering we see every day in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Mitchell Rivard, chief of staff to Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), said Walberg’s comments illustrate “the Republican position on Gaza.”

Earlier this month, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) told a group of Palestinian rights advocates, “Goodbye to Palestine”—leading Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) to say he had called “for the genocide of the Palestinian people.”

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) in February told an activist, “I think we should kill ’em all,” when asked about Palestinian children who have been killed by Israel with U.S. military support, while Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for Israel to “level the place” soon after the war started.

