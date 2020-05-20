Indigefi Launches First Podcast, Features Native Artists From Across the Country

INDIGEFI, a weekly radio hour featuring modern Indigenous music and culture, announced the May 18 launch of its first podcast that will take the same in-depth interview style to introduce listeners to the next generation of Native artists.
From directors and writers to carvers and fashion designers, featured artists will include:
“For years we’ve been highlighting artists who are shaping the future of Native music with our weekly radio show,” said INDIGEFI Host & Producer Alexis Sallee (Iñupiaq/ Mexican American). “I’m excited to bring the focus to a new group of Native artists whose media include painting, carving, film and even a denim fashion line. I want to expand what people think of when they hear the words ‘Native art.’”
The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and on nativeartistpodcast.com.
