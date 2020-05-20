Indigefi Launches First Podcast, Features Native Artists From Across the Country

on May 20, 2020.

 

INDIGEFI, a weekly radio hour featuring modern Indigenous music and culture, announced the May 18 launch of its first podcast that will take the same in-depth interview style to introduce listeners to the next generation of Native artists. 

From directors and writers to carvers and fashion designers, featured artists will include: 

  • Tomas Karmelo Amaya (Yoeme/A:shiwi/Raramuri) Director/Writer/Photographer
  • Tristan Morgan (Iñupiaq) Painter
  • Drew Michael (Iñupiaq/Yup’ik) Carver
  • Erik and Amanda of Ginew (Oneida/Stockbridge-Munsee/Ojibwe) Denim Fashion Line
  • Laura Ortman (White Mt. Apache) Composer/Musician/Installation Artist
  • Kiliii Yuyan (Nanai) Photographer
  • Christopher Auchter (Haida) Director/Screenwriter/Animator

“For years we’ve been highlighting artists who are shaping the future of Native music with our weekly radio show,” said INDIGEFI Host & Producer Alexis Sallee (Iñupiaq/ Mexican American). “I’m excited to bring the focus to a new group of Native artists whose media include painting, carving, film and even a denim fashion line. I want to expand what people think of when they hear the words ‘Native art.’” 

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and on nativeartistpodcast.com.