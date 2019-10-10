- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
WHAT: Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Alaska Pacific University
WHEN: Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM
WHERE: Alaska Pacific University, Moseley Sports Center, 4400 University Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508
WHO: Alaska Pacific University, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Alaska Native Brotherhood Camp #87, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Anchorage Museum, Native Peoples Action and Native Vision, Native Village of Eklutna, and UAA Native Student Services – This event is free and open to the public. The event will feature traditional >dancing as well as speeches from community members and cultural leaders.
CONFIRMED SPEAKERS (as of 10/8):
Ethan Schutt, Chairman of the Board at APU, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, Debra Call, Heather Kendall Miller
CONFIRMED DANCE PERFORMANCES (as of 10/8):
Alaska Native Charter School Yup’ik Choir, College Gate Yugten Immersion, Lepquinm Gumilgit Gagodim, Kingimiut
BACKGROUND: Indigenous Peoples’ Day (IDP) is celebrated on the second Monday in November across the country and honors and respects the indigenous peoples of this land. It commemorates our shared history and culture and it is a day of celebration. This IDP celebration event hosted on the Alaska Pacific University campus is the largest in the state. Alaska is one of more than 60 cities and states that recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. It became permanent state holiday in 2017 when Alaska House Bill 78 was signed into law by then-Gov. Bill Walker. Also, in that same year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day was made permanent by the Municipality of Anchorage. Locally, the Municipality of Anchorage is Alaska’s largest Native village, with more than 23,000 Alaska Natives calling Anchorage home.
Written by: Elias Rojas | Alaska Pacific University on Oct 10, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - Anchorage Museum photo identification booth will be at Carlson Center Oct. 17-19 ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The staff of the Anchorage Museum’s...
Read previous article:Close
AFN Delegates Invited to Help Identify Archival Museum Photographs of Rural Alaska
Anchorage Museum photo identification booth will be at Carlson Center Oct. 17-19 ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The staff of the Anchorage Museum’s...