Injured Man Medevaced after Fall at Baranof Warm Springs







Juneau-based troopers report that they were notified at just after 6 pm on Monday evening that a 79-year-old man had fallen and sustained injuries that required medical assistance at the Baranof Warm Springs.

But, heavy fog conditions hampered any response by commercial air services. Troopers also report that there were not any rescue boats available to deploy in the vicinity.

The victim received assistance was transported to a nearby dock and troopers contacted the Coast Guard, who in turn deployed a helicopter that was able to hoist the victim.

The Coast Guard reported that the man was safely delivered to Sitka where he was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.





