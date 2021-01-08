Instate One-way Fares Starting at $49 With Ravn’s New Year, New Ravn Sale







Sale fares from $49 one way*

With 10 destinations and growing, the New Ravn Alaska is flying into 2021 with promotional fares to help Alaskans skip the winter drives and get back in the sky. Discounted fares are available on one-way travel, network wide for tickets purchased online through Jan. 12.

Anchorage is a hub community for business, health care, education and retail and Ravn’s fares are making life essentials more accessible. While half of the airline’s routes are accessible by car to Anchorage, with flights as low as $49, travelers will save hours and dollars when compared to drive times and refueling.

“We’ve not been able to celebrate our return to service in each community as we may have pre-Covid, so we’re offering these fares as an expression of gratitude for welcoming us back and for trusting us as you return to air travel,” said Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney. “When you fly with us, you’ll experience our commitment to customer service, safety and communities.”

“New Year, New Ravn” promotional fares available for booking through Jan. 12 for travel through March 13, 2021.

One-way travel between Anchorage (ANC) and the following cities begin at:

$49* to/from Kenai (ENA)

$59* to/from Fairbanks (FAI)

$69* to/from Homer (HOM)

$69* to/from Valdez (VDZ)

$89* to/from Unalakleet (UNK)

$299* to/from Cold Bay (CDB)

$299* to/from Dutch Harbor (DUT)

$299* to/from Sand Point (SDP)

$299* to/from St. Paul (SNP)

*Terms apply

Ravn Alaska is following CDC best practices as well as guidelines from the State of Alaska and its municipalities and boroughs. Mask wearing is required on all Ravn flights for passengers and crew, as the airline maintains transmission risk-mitigation techniques including distancing protocols; disinfection of high-touch aircraft surfaces and passenger confirmation that they do not have Covid symptoms and commitment to adhere to the airline mask policy.

Passengers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with community guidelines before travel.

Fare details, terms and conditions are available at RavnAlaska.com.

The new Ravn Alaska is the hometown airline of Alaska, employing more than 300 Alaskans and serving the passenger, cargo and charter needs of 10 Alaska communities with a network that continues to grow. Learn more at RavnAlaska.com.

