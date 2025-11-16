Interior Trailer Fire takes Life of One Saturday





At 9:56 am on Saturday the Steese Volunteer Fire Department waas notified of a structure ablaze at 815 McGrath Road and immediately responded to the scene of the fire.

When they arrived they found a trailer fully engulfed and worked to extinguish it.

A fire crew, once the fire was contrtolled entered the structure and discovered remains of a victim in the living room.

“Two (2) Deputy Fire Marshals responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation,” according to troopers. The Marshals would determine the origin of the blaze was in the area next to the wood stove.

The victim’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. The identity of the victim will be released following confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin.

No foul play is suspected.