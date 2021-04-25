Intoxicated Klawock Man and his Neighbor Struggle over Firearm Friday, Man Charged with Several Counts







After receiving a call reporting a disturbance at mile 11 of the Klawock Highway on Prince of Wales Friday, POW-based troopers responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

troopers would find that 49-year-old Klawock resident Jason Fitch, while under the influence of alcohol, drove to his neighbor’s house with a loaded firearm. Once at his neighbor’s residence, Fitch pointed the firearm at his neighbor and a struggle for the firearm ensued. During the scuffle, the firearm discharged but fortunately, no one was injured. The neighbor successfully disarmed Fitch.

Fitch was placed under arrest and charged with DUI, Assault III, Misconduct Involving Weapons, and Violating his Conditions of Release in a prior case. He was transported to Craig and remanded to the jail there.

Troopers say that they anticipate additional charges in the incident.





