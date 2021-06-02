Iranian Warship Sinks in Gulf of Oman







Iranian state media reported Wednesday the largest warship in the country’s navy caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman.

The reports said the support ship Kharg went down near the port of Jask, and that all of the crew members on board were safely evacuated.

There was no word on how the fire started.

The Kharg was one of Iran’s few ships capable of replenishing other ships while at sea.

Last year, an Iranian naval vessel mistakenly hit another with a missile during a training exercise near Jask, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.

Two crew members died in 2018 when an Iranian navy destroyer hit a breakwater and sank in the Caspian Sea.

Source: VOA






