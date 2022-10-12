IRS: Don’t miss this important Oct. 17 tax extension deadline





WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2021 tax return to do so by Monday, Oct. 17.

While Oct. 17 is the last day for most people to file a Form 1040 to avoid the late filing penalty, those who still need to file should do so as soon as possible. If they have their information ready, there’s no need to wait.

However, some taxpayers may have additional time. They include:

Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone. They typically have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due.

The IRS calls special attention to people hit by recent national disasters, including Hurricane Ian. Taxpayers with an IRS address of record in areas covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations in Missouri, Kentucky, the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and members of the Tribal Nation of the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns. Taxpayers in Florida, Puerto Rico, North Carolina, South Carolina, parts of Alaska and Hinds County, Mississippi, have until Feb. 15, 2023. This list continues to be updated regularly; potentially affected taxpayers by recent storms should visit the disaster relief page on IRS.gov for the latest information.

IRS Free File and other resources

IRS Free File is available to any person or family with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less in 2021. Leading tax software providers make their online products available for free. Taxpayers can use IRS Free File to claim the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other important credits. IRS Free File Fillable Forms is available for taxpayers whose 2021 AGI is greater than $73,000 and are comfortable preparing their own tax return—so there is a free option for everyone.

Online Account provides information to help file an accurate return, including Advance Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact Payment amounts, AGI amounts from last year’s tax return, estimated tax payment amounts and refunds applied as a credit.

Taxpayers can also get answers to many tax law questions by using the IRS’s Interactive Tax Assistant tool.

Additionally, taxpayers can view tax information in several languages by clicking on the “English” tab located on the IRS.gov home page.

Schedule federal tax payments electronically

Taxpayers can file now and schedule their federal tax payments up to the October 17 due date. They can pay online, by phone or with their mobile device and the IRS2Go app. When paying federal taxes electronically, taxpayers should remember:

Electronic payment options are the optimal way to make a tax payment.

They can pay when they file electronically using tax software online. If using a tax preparer, taxpayers should ask the preparer to make the tax payment through an electronic funds withdrawal from a bank account.

Online Account and IRS Direct Pay allow taxpayers to pay online directly from a checking or savings account for free, and to schedule payments up to 365 days in advance. Taxpayers should be aware they will need to create an account to use Online Account services.

Choices to pay with a credit card, debit card or digital wallet option are available through a payment processor. The payment processor, not the IRS, charges a fee for this service.

The IRS2Go mobile app provides mobile-friendly payment options, including Direct Pay and debit or credit card payments.

The Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) is convenient, safe and easy. Choose to pay online or by phone, using the EFTPS Voice Response System. EFTPS payments must be scheduled by 8 p.m. ET at least one calendar day before the tax due date.

-30-



