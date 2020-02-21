It’s “Where’s Waldo” Alaska Style – Help Count Our Anchorage Bowl Moose this Weekend!!

Starting today our fabulous friends at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be counting our moose in the Anchorage Bowl. And they need your help to do it!!! Beginning at 8am this morning through 5pm on Sunday, February 23rd, you may report moose sightings by either calling 907-267-2530, texting to 907-782-5051, or online at www.adfg.alaska.gov.
Just in case you’re curious what happens next, the found moose gets poked with a specialized dart that will collect a DNA sample (kind of like those kits we humans use except the moose don’t have to spit in anything and they don’t have to pay for theirs. Nor do they really get a say in the matter but that’s a conversation for another time). The dart doesn’t go very deep, and falls off pretty quickly with a handy-dandy skin sample attached. ADF&G then retrieves those darts. Technically we suppose that counts as collecting moose droppings only much cleaner and less smelly.
Due to your help last year – F&G collected DNA from 173 moose! So keep your peepers open for our spindly-legged cow-like friends and let’s try to beat that number this year. That being said, if you believe in Murphy’s Law, then you won’t see any moose until Monday morning when the count is over. Kind of like having relatives up from out of state – no moose sightings while they’re here but then you see ten of the creatures in your front yard the second everyone has boarded the plane to fly back home. Go figure.
Also, since this isn’t our project, it’s probably not our place to make suggestions. BUT, doesn’t it seem like if you help count a moose then you should be able to name it too? Just a thought……..