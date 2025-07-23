Jeffrey Epstein’s Financial Secrets ‘Are Sitting in a Treasury Department Filing Cabinet’: Dem Senator









“I am convinced that the DOJ ignored evidence found in the U.S. Treasury Department’s Epstein file,” wrote Sen. Ron Wyden.

A Democratic senator on Wednesday sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi outlining potentially explosive financial reports that could detail the funding of the sex-trafficking ring run by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

As reported by The New Republic, Sen. Ron Wyden’s (D-Ore.) letter to Bondi outlined seven lines of inquiry that the U.S. Department of Justice could pursue based on the information that he and his staff have uncovered regarding the financing of Epstein’s illicit operations. Specifically, Wyden zeroed in on Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) that were filed with the U.S. Department of the Treasury that include “information on more than 4,725 wire transfers involving Epstein’s accounts” that total $1.5 billion in value.

Wyden then pointedly questioned why the DOJ had not yet made public any findings related to investigations it has conducted into the flagged transactions—if it has bothered to conduct any such investigations at all.

“I am convinced that the DOJ ignored evidence found in the U.S. Treasury Department’s Epstein file, a binder that contains extensive details on the mountains of cash Epstein received from prominent businessmen that Epstein used to finance his criminal network,” Wyden wrote. “Epstein clearly had access to enormous financing to operate his sex-trafficking network, and the details on how he got the cash to pay for it are sitting in a Treasury Department filing cabinet.”

Wyden said that he and his staff also uncovered “hundreds of millions of dollars in wire transfers” sent to Epstein via several Russian banks that have since been sanctioned by the United States government. The senator added that “it appears that these wire transfers were correlated to the movement of women or girls around the world.”

Epstein has been in the news lately after the Bondi-led DOJ earlier this month published a memo concluding that Epstein did not have a “client list” of wealthy elites involved in his sex-trafficking operation, which often involved young girls who at the time were under the age of 18. This caused a firestorm among many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump who have long alleged that any Epstein client list would implicate figures including former President Bill Clinton and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.

Complicating matters is the fact that Trump himself also had a years-long friendship with Epstein. In a 2002 interview with New York magazine, Trump described Epstein as “a lot of fun to be with” while adding that “it is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

