Judge Blocks DOGE ‘Fishing Expedition’ in Sensitive Social Security Data Systems

By on Comments Off on Judge Blocks DOGE ‘Fishing Expedition’ in Sensitive Social Security Data Systems


“The court saw that Elon Musk and his unqualified lackeys present a grave danger to Social Security and have illegally accessed the data of millions of Americans,” said one union leader.

Defenders of the Social Security Administration celebrated a federal judge’s Thursday order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from access to millions of Americans’ SSA records.

“The DOGE team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion. It has launched a search for the proverbial needle in the haystack, without any concrete knowledge that the needle is actually in the haystack,” wrote Maryland-based U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander, who issued a temporary restraining order.

In her 137-page opinion, Hollander explained that “to facilitate the expedition, SSA provided members of the SSA DOGE team with unbridled access to the personal and private data of millions of Americans, including but not limited to Social Security numbers, medical records, mental health records, hospitalization records, drivers’ license numbers, bank and credit card information, tax information, income history, work history, birth and marriage certificates, and home and work addresses.”

“Yet, defendants, with so-called experts on the DOGE team, never identified or articulated even a single reason for which the DOGE team needs unlimited access to SSA’s entire record systems, thereby exposing personal, confidential, sensitive, and private information that millions of Americans entrusted to their government,” noted the appointee of former President Barack Obama.

“Indeed, the government has not even attempted to explain why a more tailored, measured, titrated approach is not suitable to the task. Instead, the government simply repeats its incantation of a need to modernize the system and uncover fraud. Its method of doing so is tantamount to hitting a fly with a sledgehammer,” asserted the judge, concluding that “plaintiffs are likely to succeed on their claim that such action is arbitrary and capricious,” and violates the Privacy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

See also  ﻿Governor Dunleavy Introduces Legislation to Enact the Multistate Nurse Licensure Compact in Alaska

The plaintiffs in this case are three unions—the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Alliance for Retired Americans, and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT)—represented by Democracy Forward. In addition to DOGE, they sued the SSA and its acting commissioner, Leland Dudek, over the “data grab.”

“This is a major win for working people and retirees across the country,” AFSCME president Lee Saunders said of the Thursday order. “The court saw that Elon Musk and his unqualified lackeys present a grave danger to Social Security and have illegally accessed the data of millions of Americans. This decision will not only force them to delete any data they have currently saved, but it will also block them from further sharing, accessing, or disclosing our Social Security information.”

AFT president Randi Weingarten also welcomed the development, saying that “no one filed for Social Security believing their personal assets would be appropriated by a billionaire who attacks Social Security as a ‘Ponzi scheme.’ Americans must be allowed to retire with dignity and grace without having to worry about Elon Musk jeopardizing their savings.”

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward—which is involved with multiple court battles challenging the Trump administration’s sweeping assault on the federal government—pledged Thursday that “our team will continue its legal efforts to ensure that this data remains protected and that those responsible are held accountable.”

Judges who have ruled against Trump and Musk’s agenda have faced threats of violence and impeachment.

While the Musk-led entity’s attempt to gut the federal government has sparked various legal fights, “this ruling is the first time a federal court has explicitly mandated that Musk and DOGE delete unlawfully obtained data,” according to Democracy Forward.

See also  Calls Grow for Federal Probe Into Possible 'Criminal' Musk Corruption at Aviation Agency

Critics of the administration’s attempt to “sabotage” the SSA—which includes cutting phone services, laying off workers, shutting down offices, and stealing seniors’ earned benefits—warn that Trump and Musk are pushing for privatization.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.


  , , , ,

Judge Blocks DOGE ‘Fishing Expedition’ in Sensitive Social Security Data Systems added by on
View all posts by