Alaska State Troopers state that the investigation into a fatal ATV accident in the community of Gustavus.

At 5:29 pm on Friday evening, Juneau resident, 33-year-old Theodore Kennedy impacted a concrete culvert while riding on an ATV. He did not survive the impact and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Gustavus EMS. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred near the airport. His next of kin were notified of the crash.