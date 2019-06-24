Juneau Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Meth Distribution

Alaska Native News Jun 24, 2019.

Sentencing for a father and son duo in Juneau was completed on Thursday when the father of the drug dealing team was sentenced in federal court on the conviction of four counts of drug distribution, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced in a press release.

In court, 53-year-old Charles Cotten Jr was handed a prison term of 10 years and 25 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the four counts. His son, Ricky Stapler Lisk, age 37, was previously sentenced to a five-year prison term followed by five years of supervised release for a guilty plea for one count of drug distribution.

The conviction and sentencing was the result of an investigation by the FBI and the Juneau Police Department.

It was found during the investigation that Cotten had, in May and June of 2017, sold 112 grams of methamphetamine in four transactions to individuals. During one of those transactions, he was accompanied by Lisk and his late common-law wife. During that transaction aboard his recreational boat, the Northwind, he had them handle the drugs and money and Liske received some of the proceeds from the sale.

When Cotten was arrested, an additional 391.9 grams of methamphetamine was seized from his vehicle as well as a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

As a result of the investigation and conviction, Cotten’s boat, as well as a motorcycle, were seized as they were used in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Prosecutors say that the 500 grams sold and in Cotten’s possession were enough to supply 5,000 individuals.





