Justice Department Hosts 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women





ANCHORAGE – The Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) will host nearly 600 participants, including a record 55 tribal leaders, for the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation, September 21 – 23, 2022.

Throughout the consultation, tribal government leaders will provide recommendations on administering tribal funds and programs; enhancing the safety of Alaska Native and American Indian women from domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, homicide, stalking and sex trafficking, along with strengthening the federal response to these crimes; and improving access to local, regional, state, and federal crime information databases and criminal justice information systems.

The consultation is required by law to address the federal administration of tribal funds and programs established under the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 (VAWA) and its subsequent reauthorizations.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta will deliver pre-recorded remarks.

WHO: Office on Violence Against Women

Office of Justice Programs

Office of Tribal Justice

Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families and the Indian Health Service

Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs – Office of Justice Services

WHEN: September 21 –22, from 8:30am – 5pm Alaska Standard Time

September 23rd, from 8:30am – 12 pm Alaska Standard Time

WHERE: Hotel Captain Cook, 939 West 5th Avenue Anchorage, Alaska 99501

Join virtually: https://www.ovwconsultation.org/Attend/Register



