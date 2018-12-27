K9 Echo Apprehends Fleeing Wasilla Motorist

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
A Wasilla man thought he could make good his getaway from a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Thursday but didn’t count on the tracking abilities of K9 Unit “Echo.”
Alaska State Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta at 1:35 am on Thursday morning, but rather than stop, the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Chance Gypin, of Wasilla, elected to flee and took his chances. From the attempted traffic stop on Peck Road near Bogard Road, Gypin took troopers on a high-speed chase for several miles.
But the car chase would come to an end when he ended up in the ditch, and Gypin turned the pursuit into a chase on foot. But, the foot-chase came to an end when Echo” came to the assistance and tracked down Gypin.
Gypin was taken into custody and housed at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with no bail pending arraignment on Felony Eluding charges.