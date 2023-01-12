K9 “Lavi” Assists in Taking Fleeing Burglary Suspect into Custody after Sterling Highway Chase





Anchor Point-based Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary call off of Woodsong Circle in Ninilchik following a call from a complainant at 5:56 pm on Tuesday evening according to the trooper report issued on the trooper dispatch Wednesday.

The caller reported that they came home to find suspects inside the property. The suspects would flee the property in a vehicle but not before the caller could gather a description and a license plate number which they provided to troopers.

Armed with that information, AST would locate the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on the Sterling Highway. They attempted a traffic stop which was ignored and the vehicle fled at high speed. The suspect driver took troopers on a chase at 90 miles per hour for the next 10 miles. But, the driver came to a stop when he ran out of road on a dead-end street.

Instead of giving up, the driver, later identified as Daniel Rosendahl age 36 of Anchorage, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to make good his escape. But, troopers took him into custody with the assistance of K9 “Lavi.”

The investigation following Rosendahl’s arrest would find that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was charged with Burglary I, Attempted Theft III, Eluding I, DUI, and Driving with License Revoked.

Further investigation would reveal that Rosendahl had an outstanding warrant for two counts of Vehicle Theft I.

The suspect was transported to the Homer Jail and remanded without bail.



