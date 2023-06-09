K9 Midas Grabs Anchorage Murder Suspect in Muldoon





APD says that their investigation into the homicide of 34-year-old Shnon Choi in Spenard on May 29th has bore fruit and that they have made an arrest in the case.

Investigators in the case say that they had obtained a felony arrest warrant for Murder I and II on June 2nd against 33-year-old Nathan J. Williams. This adds to the three existing felony warrants for Assault II, Assault III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II and III x2, Theft II, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V, and Fail to Stop.

On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:55 pm officers with the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) and a K9 unit spotted Williams walking in the Muldoon and DeBarr Road area. But, Williams spotted the officers as well and fled into the woods in a nearby neighborhood ignoring several commands to stop.

A perimeter was set up and K9 Midas was loosed to begin tracking Williams. Midas soon tracked the suspect to the 7400-block of Old Harbor Avenue. Officers issued K9 warnings which Williams ignored.

K9 Midas found Williams hiding behind a woodpile and immediately latched on to his arm. This allowed officers to take him into custody.

Williams was taken to a hospital for treatment of his dog bite then taken in for questioning. Following that he was remanded to the Anchorage jail on all his warrants.



