Katherine Keith Named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska DOT&PF





(JUNEAU, Alaska) — Katherine Keith was named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF), replacing Rob Carpenter, who left in December.

Ms. Keith will oversee a wide variety of multimodal transportation programs focusing on safety, economic vitality, resiliency, and sustainability. She will lead the department’s community engagement efforts and organizational teaming initiatives. As the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act continues to drive transportation agencies’ priorities throughout the country, Ms. Keith will ensure Alaska is partnering to compete for transportation funding opportunities nationwide.

“It is my honor to serve the people of the state of Alaska in this new role,” said DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith. “As a team, we will focus on maximizing the once-in-a-generation opportunity presented by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and create a resilient, equitable, and sustainable transportation system.”

Ms. Keith has over twenty years of experience working in rural Alaska and previously worked on projects in energy storage and distribution, transportation, ferry electrification, and strategic planning. She has multiple certifications in project management and delivery. Ms. Keith joined the department in the fall of 2021 as the Change Management Director after a career as a consultant.

“Deputy Commissioner Keith will provide the energy and the talent needed to improve our transportation systems in these changing times,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “She will greatly influence our organization in this new role.”

Ms. Keith earned a BS interdisciplinary degree in Renewable Energy Engineering from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. She is an author, dog musher, and endurance athlete.

# # #



