Ketchikan Man Arrested on Theft Charges when Caught Throwing Away Stolen Access Devices

At just before 1 pm on Thursday, an officer with the AST observed am “suspicious” man identified as 26-year-old Shaquille Mills of Ketchikan discarding items into a dumpster on the 400-block of Main Street near the courthouse.

When troopers investigated, they found that Mills had been throwing away “reported stolen access devices. The devices had been reported stolen on July 20th from a residence on Oyster Avenue.

The discovery put Mills in violation of three sets of conditions of release in Theft IV cases. He was additionally charged with Theft II. Mills was remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center with no bail.





