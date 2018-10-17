Ketchikan Woman Perishes after Falling into Waters near Launch

Alaska Native News Oct 17, 2018.

The body of a Ketchikan woman was discovered floating in the water near the Hole in the Wall boat launch on Wednesday morning Alaska State Troopers revealed on the trooper dispatch today.

According to the report, 66-year-old Doretta Dowhitt was found floating in the water at approximately 6:30 am on Wednesday by one of her neighbors. That neighbor ran down an embankment and pulled her from the water then began life-saving measures and called for help. The life-saving measures were ultimately unsuccessful.

When troopers responded to the scene at approximately 7:30 am, they opened an investigation into Dowhitt’s death and determined that the victim had fallen down the steep embankment near her home and fell into the water.

Dowhitt’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.