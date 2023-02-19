Klawock Man Arrested after Making Terroristic Threat to Klawock Clinic Friday





A Klawock man was arrested on charges on Friday in connection with threats he made to the Klawock Clinic on Friday morning, troopers reported in their dispatch.

Alaska State Troopers were advised that 37-year-old Klawock resident Jerry Tierney had contacted an Anchorage law firm and told them that he had intentions of going to the Kawock Clinic and shooting it up. The firm immediately contacted Alaska State Trooper of the call.

The clinic was contacted and informed of the threat. Troopers and Craig police responded to the clinic and then traveled to Tierney’s residence in Klawok. Upon contact with Tierney at his residence he was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threatening II then transported to the Craig Jail where he was remanded on the charge.



