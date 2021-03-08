Klawock suspect Arrested on Weapons/Assault Charges after Kasaan Road Incident on Prince of Wales Island







A Klawock man was arrested on assault/weapons charges following an armed incident on Prince of Wale’s Kasaan Road on Saturday, Prince of Wales-based troopers report.

Troopers were notified of an argument that took place at mile 7 of Kasaan Road where one of those arguing produced a handgun and fired at a group of four who were clearing brush near the road.

Troopers identified the suspect as 31-year-old JoshuaCristy of Klawok and were able to locate him in Thorne Bay. When contacted, Cristy was arrested on four counts of Assault III, one count of Domestic Violence (one of the group was a family member), Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, and Firing a Firearm from the Roadway.

When a search warrant was obtained to search Cristy’s vehicle, two handguns and ammunition was found. Methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle.

Cristy was remanded to the Craig Jail to await arraignment.





