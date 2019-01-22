Kodiak AST Investigate Monday Mill Bay Gas&Go Burglary

Alaska Native News Jan 22, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak are actively investigating a break-in at a Mill Bay gas station in Kodiak that occurred on Monday and are asking the public for information concerning the burglary.

Troopers were notified of the incident on Monday and opened an investigation. That investigation found that the suspects entered the Mill Bay Gas&Go by prying open a sliding window to the establishment. The damage to the window is estimated at $300.







Once inside, the burglars used a hammer to break into the till. But, because no currency is kept in the till after hours, they did not gain any money. Instead, the suspects took six cartons of cigarettes valued at $495.

Persons with information in this on-going investigation are asked to call troopers at 907-486-4121.