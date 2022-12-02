Kodiak Bust Nets Half-Million Dollars Worth of Meth, Cocaine, and Fentanyl





Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers revealed on Wednesday that authorities there conducted a major drug bust taking a Kodiak man into custody and seizing approximately a half million dollars this week.

According to their dispatch, the “Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) in Kodiak, identified a suspicious parcel destined for a known target in Kodiak.” The discovery on November 21st led to the issuance of a search warrant.

SDEU, Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) and the United States Postal Inspector Service, conducted an investigation into the trafficking and sale of controlled substances in Kodiak, and on Tuesday, took 30-year-old Kalani Coyle into custody. He was remanded to the Kodiak Jail.

Seized in the operation was 912 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of cocaine and 5,550 fentanyl pills.

SDEU in Kodiak is made up of Alaska State Troopers, United States Coast Guard Investigative Service and Kodiak Police Department.



