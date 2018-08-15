Kodiak Fisherman Perishes in Boating Accident near Alitak Cannery

Alaska Native News Aug 15, 2018.
Location of Alitak cannery in Lazy Bay on the south end of Kodiak Island. Image-NOAA maps

Location of Alitak cannery in Lazy Bay on the south end of Kodiak Island. Image-NOAA maps

Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers have released the name of the Monday drowning victim on the south end of Kodiak Island on Wednesday morning.

According to the trooper report posted on the trooper dispatch, at 4:30 pm late Monday afternoon, they received a report from the Coast Guard informing them of an unresponsive male, who has now been identified as 47-year-old Blake Gloria of Kodiak, was the subject of resuscitation efforts after a boating mishap.

Several persons were administering CPR to Gloria after retrieving him from the water approximately one mile from the Alitak cannery in Lazy Bay. Gloria had been thrown into the water after his skiff overturned.

Those life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Gloria’s next of kin have been informed of the incident.

