Kodiak Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Felon Firearm Possession while Drug Trafficking

Alaska Native News Feb 5, 2019.

The Department of Justice announced on Friday that Kodiak man, Miguel Angel Angulo, age 34, was sentenced in Federal Court in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess to seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service for being armed while dealing drugs in Kodiak.

Angulo hit the feds radar in April and May of 2018 when he “began publicly sharing photos and videos on social media, depicting himself possessing and using firearms.” Angulo was known to have a state felony conviction for drug trafficking and thus was prohibited from possessing or using firearms.

State and federal authorities arrived at Angulo’s residence in Kodiak to serve a search warrant on June 1st and Angulo attempted to flee but was taken into custody. Officers would find him in possession of a Springfield .40 caliber semi-automatic. Authorities would find much more than the firearm. They found Angulo to be in possession of 117 grams of methamphetamine, 61 grams of heroin, and 61 grams of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Kodiak Police Department investigations that followed would determine that Angulo was receiving his drugs directly from the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico and distributing them on Kodiak Island.







Angulo pleaded “Guilty to a single count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense in a September 2018 plea arraingment.

Prosecutors stated in court that Angulo utilized the firearm to protect himself and his drug proceeds as he carried out his trafficking. At sentencing, “Judge Burgess highlighted Angulo’s “fundamentally flawed” argument that his actions did not pose a threat to the public because he never intended to harm anyone with the firearm, and that he played an overall minor role in the distribution of narcotics in Kodiak,” prosecutors revealed.