Kodiak Police Have Found Driver in Saturday’s Fatal Hit and Run of Vanessa Amox





Kodiak police investigators report that they have identified the vehicle and driver of the hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday night as the evacuation sirens were going off in that community.

KPD was alerted of the hit-and-run by multiple 911 calls at approximately 11:20 pm on Saturday night during the evacuation notice that was triggered by the Sand Point earthquake.

According to the report 45-year-old Vanessa Amox, Kodiak resident originally from Larsen Bay, was fatally hit near the intersection of East Rezanof and Upper Mill Bay. The area was extremely busy with foot traffic at the time as residents moved from the downtown area to shelter at the high school.

Investigators asked the public for information and/or video footage of the area in the investigation. Video that showed the truck was seen but there was no video submitted showing the actual hit-and-run.

KPD reported that the driver has been identified and questioned in the ongoing investigation but also report that no charges thus far have been filed.

Flowers have been left at the scene by several of her friends and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the cost of the funeral arrangements.



