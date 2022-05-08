Kodiak Searches for Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Saturday in Monashka Bay Area





The Kodiak Police Department and the Alaska State Troopers are asking the Kodiak public for assistance with locating an autistic 7-year-old boy named Sawyer DeSpain, who has been missing in the Monashka Bay Road area since Saturday morning.

AST says that Sawyer, the son of the AST’s Public Information Officer Tim DeSpain, was last seen on Forest Drive off of Three Sister’s Way at just after noon, when last seen, he was wearing gray pants and a camouflage top.

Homeowners are asked to check garages, sheds, and other places where a child can hide.

At least 100 volunteers including members of Kodiak Police Department, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Alaska State Troopers, City of Kodiak Fire Department, Bayside Volunteer Fire Department, Kodiak Island Search, and Rescue, Coast Guard sector Anchorage/Air Station Kodiak and volunteers from the public, according to DeSpain. A K9 team has also been participating in the search.

Authorities ask that anyone who has seen Sawyer to call the Kodiak Police Department at 907-486-8000.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

