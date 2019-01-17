Kodiak Woman Arrested on Five Outstanding Warrants, Friend Charged with Hindering Prosecution

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Following a tip, Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak responded to a Balika Lane residence in Kodiak in order to arrest 24-year-old Zerah Edrosa on five outstanding warrants issued in Kodiak court.
When they arrived at the residence, they found that Edrosa had already fled the area.
A short time later troopers would be contacted again to report that Edrosa was once again back at the residence. Troopers went back to the residence and spoke with 22-year-old Dakota Benton. As troopers were speaking with Benton, Edrosa once again fled the home.
But, Edrosa’s flight was not successful and after a short foot chase, Edrosa was arrested on her five outstanding warrants.
Benton was also p[laced under arrest for Hindering Prosecution.
Both were remanded to the Kodiak Jail.