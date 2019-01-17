Kodiak Woman Arrested on Five Outstanding Warrants, Friend Charged with Hindering Prosecution

Alaska Native News Jan 17, 2019.

Following a tip, Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak responded to a Balika Lane residence in Kodiak in order to arrest 24-year-old Zerah Edrosa on five outstanding warrants issued in Kodiak court.

When they arrived at the residence, they found that Edrosa had already fled the area.

A short time later troopers would be contacted again to report that Edrosa was once again back at the residence. Troopers went back to the residence and spoke with 22-year-old Dakota Benton. As troopers were speaking with Benton, Edrosa once again fled the home.







But, Edrosa’s flight was not successful and after a short foot chase, Edrosa was arrested on her five outstanding warrants.

Benton was also p[laced under arrest for Hindering Prosecution.

Both were remanded to the Kodiak Jail.