Kongiganak Man Charged with Multiple Counts after Biting Arresting Trooper









On Friday, Alaska State Troopers contacted Sigfurd Kiunya in the village of Kongiganak in regards to an active warrant. But, Kiunya determined that he did not want to be taken into custody and attempted to retrieve a weapon.

As Kiunya attempted to retrieve his weapn from a pocket in his hoodie a trooper responded and gained control of the suspect’s hand frustrating his efforts.As Kiunya worked to free his weapon and hand, he would bite the arresting officer.

The altercation would end when Kiunya was placed in handcuffs. He was transported to the local jail to await transport to Bethel.

The officer was treated in Bethel for minor injuries, while Kiunya was turned over to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center and remanded.

Kiunya was charged with Assault 3, Assault 4, Reckless Endangerment, two counts of MIW 5, and Resisting Arrest.