Koniag and KANA Donate the Alutiiq Center to the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository





Museum now owns its land and facility, allowing more focus on historic and cultural work

KODIAK, AK – In a move to strengthen stewardship of Alutiiq cultural resources and support of the Koniag Region, Koniag and the Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA) donated the land and facility that hold the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository to the museum at a joint title transfer ceremony Thursday.

Koniag purchased the basement and second floor of the Alutiiq Center from Natives of Kodiak (NOK) for $1.8 million and donated the floors to the Alutiiq Museum. KANA simultaneously transferred title of the facility’s first floor, which has an estimated value of $1.1 million, to the museum. This investment will provide the museum fee simple title to its facility so it may focus on its critical work of preserving and sharing the heritage and living culture of the Alutiiq people.

Koniag President Shauna Hegna sees this effort as a way to help meet Koniag’s goals of

stewarding cultural resources and advocating for the region and its stakeholders: “This partnership between NOK, KANA, Koniag, and the Alutiiq Museum is an investment in, and celebration of, our Alutiiq people and culture. For more than 25 years the Alutiiq Museum has been a cornerstone in Alutiiq cultural revitalization. Koniag is honored to support its critical work.”

Mike Pfeffer, Chief Operating Officer & Acting CEO of KANA, agrees: “The work of the Alutiiq Museum highlights and shares the incredible history of Alutiiq people. This investment will allow the museum to build upon the great heritage and preservation work they already provide. KANA is proud to be part of this collaboration.”

Last week, the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill (EVOS) Trustee Council awarded $8 million to the Alutiiq Museum to renovate its facility.

“Koniag and KANA’s facility donations and the EVOS Trustee Council’s generous grant will help the Alutiiq Museum realize its long held goal of expanding our gallery and collections space,” said April G.L. Counceller, Ph.D., the museum’s Executive Director.

The Alutiiq Museum plans to complete the renovation of the Alutiiq Center in 2023. The Alutiiq Museum and Archeological Repository took full ownership of the Alutiiq Center as of October 26, 2021.

