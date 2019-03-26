Larsen Bay Man Arrested after Hit and Run at Kodiak State Airport

Alaska State Troopers apprehended a Larsen Bay man who was the suspect in a hit and run incident at the Kodiak State Airport after being stopped near the McDonalds restaurant on Monday evening.

According to the AST report, they received a report of a hit-and-run at the airport near the Coast Guard base at 5:42 pm on Monday. Witnesses at the scene reported the suspect’s identity as that of 48-year-old Larsen Bay man Brad Aga.

While troopers were traveling on Mill Bay responding to the airport, they spotted the suspect vehicle with Aga at the wheel nearly causing “a second accident at the intersection of Mill Bay and Thorsheim,” AST reported.







Troopers contacted and placed Aga under arrest for DUI, Hit and Run, and eight counts of Violating Conditions of Release. He was transported to and remanded at the Kodiak Jail on the charges and held pending arraignment.

Troopers want to speak with the driver that nearly collided with Aga at the Mill Bay/Thorsheim intersection and are asking that driver to contact AST at 486-4121.